Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Updates on Buy-Back Strategy

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has updated its ongoing on-market buy-back of fully paid units, reporting the acquisition of an additional 140,337 securities. This move is part of a larger effort, with over 8.8 million securities repurchased prior to the latest update, reflecting the company’s strategic approach to manage its capital structure.

