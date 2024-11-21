Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Updates on Buy-Back Strategy

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 149,325 stapled securities on the previous day, bringing the total to over 8.7 million units. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to consolidate its market position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CLW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.