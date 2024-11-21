Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Updates on Buy-Back Strategy

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 149,325 stapled securities on the previous day, bringing the total to over 8.7 million units. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to consolidate its market position and potentially enhance shareholder value.
