Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Updates Buy-Back Progress

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has updated its daily buy-back activity, purchasing an additional 136,389 fully paid units, bringing the total number of securities bought back to over 7 million. This ongoing buy-back strategy may indicate the company’s confidence in its market value and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

