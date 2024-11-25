Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Updates Buy-Back Program

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced an update to its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 277,112 securities bought back on the previous day, increasing the total buy-back count to 8,998,723 securities. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value.
