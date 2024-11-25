Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Updates Buy-Back Program

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced an update to its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 277,112 securities bought back on the previous day, increasing the total buy-back count to 8,998,723 securities. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CLW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.