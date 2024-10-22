Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Updates on Buy-Back Program

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, having repurchased 270,973 of its fully paid units stapled securities on the previous day. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure. Investors keeping a close eye on the market will find this buy-back activity significant as it can impact the supply and demand dynamics of the REIT’s securities.

