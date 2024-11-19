Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Updates Buy-Back Activity

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, having repurchased an additional 171,003 securities. The total number of securities bought back before this update amounted to 8,356,048. This buy-back strategy is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.
