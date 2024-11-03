News & Insights

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Updates Buy-Back Activity

November 03, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing a recent acquisition of 172,641 fully paid units. This buy-back strategy aims to optimize capital management and potentially enhance shareholder value. The total number of securities repurchased so far stands at over 6.5 million units.

