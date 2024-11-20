Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Updates on Buy-Back

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced a daily update on their ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 182,010 securities bought back on the previous day. This move reflects the company’s continued efforts to manage and optimize its capital structure, which could be an enticing development for stock market enthusiasts.
