Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Continues Buy-Back Program

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, with 144,484 securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 7,333,651 securities repurchased. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance value for its investors.

