Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Cancels Over 900,000 Securities

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced the cessation of 904,118 fully paid units, which were cancelled through an on-market buy-back. This reduction in securities is part of the company’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its stock dynamics. Investors may want to consider the implications of this buy-back on the REIT’s market performance.

