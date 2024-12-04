Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Buy-Back Update

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, reporting a total of 299,310 securities bought back on the previous day. This brings the cumulative total of securities repurchased to 9,678,532. The buy-back aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

