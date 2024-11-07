Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Announces Securities Buy-Back

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced the cancellation of 882,500 fully paid units stapled securities as part of an on-market buy-back, effective November 7, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this buy-back influences the company’s market performance.

