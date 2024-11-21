Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Adjusts Capital Structure

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced the cessation of 662,792 fully paid stapled securities due to an on-market buy-back. This move is part of the company’s strategy to streamline its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Investors in the financial markets will watch closely how this impacts the company’s future performance.

