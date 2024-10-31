Charter Hall Increases Stake in HPI Securities

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited has increased its relevant interest in HPI Securities to 22.11%, following recent acceptance instructions under their facility. The firm reports a notable rise in their stake, indicating growing confidence and strategic positioning within the investment landscape.

