News & Insights

Stocks

Charter Hall Increases Stake in HPI Securities

October 29, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT’s Charter Hall Wholesale Management has increased its relevant interest in HPI Securities from 18.56% to 19.75% as per the latest disclosure. The company’s offer to acquire more securities through an institutional acceptance facility remains conditional, allowing eligible securityholders the flexibility to withdraw acceptance instructions until confirmed by the bidder. This strategic move reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen Charter Hall’s position in the property market.

For further insights into AU:CQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.