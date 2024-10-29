Charter Hall Increases Stake in HPI Securities

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT’s Charter Hall Wholesale Management has increased its relevant interest in HPI Securities from 18.56% to 19.75% as per the latest disclosure. The company’s offer to acquire more securities through an institutional acceptance facility remains conditional, allowing eligible securityholders the flexibility to withdraw acceptance instructions until confirmed by the bidder. This strategic move reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen Charter Hall’s position in the property market.

