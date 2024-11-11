News & Insights

Charter Hall Group Sees Shift in Major Holdings

November 11, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

The Charter Hall Group has announced that Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd and its related entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 8, 2024. This change in holdings marks a significant shift in the company’s ownership dynamics, which could impact its stock performance and market perception.

