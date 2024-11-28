Charter Hall Group Sees KKR Cease Major Holding

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

Charter Hall Group has announced that the KKR Entities, comprising Comet Asia Holdings II and I, KKR Asia III Fund Investments, and KKR Asian Fund III, have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 27, 2024. This change may influence the group’s share dynamics and attract attention from investors keen on market movements.

