Charter Hall Group Securities Cease

Charter Hall Group has announced the cessation of nearly 1 million service rights and over 2 million performance rights, effective May 31, 2024, due to unmet or unattainable conditions. This significant change in securities could influence the company’s financial dynamics and is crucial information for current and potential investors.

