Charter Hall Group Loses Major Shareholder

November 28, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

Charter Hall Group has announced that Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd and its related entities have ceased to be substantial holders of the company as of November 27, 2024. This change in substantial holding could impact the company’s stock dynamics and investor relations. Interested parties may want to monitor Charter Hall’s stock performance following this development.

