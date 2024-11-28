News & Insights

Charter Hall Group Director Increases Stake

November 28, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

Charter Hall Group has reported changes in the interests of its director, David Harrison, involving the acquisition of 452,286 rights, including performance and service rights. This move reflects Harrison’s increased stake in the company, which may indicate a strong vote of confidence from the leadership in its future growth prospects. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it highlights potential strategic directions for Charter Hall Group.

