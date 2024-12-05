News & Insights

Charter Hall Group Announces Dividend Distribution

December 05, 2024 — 09:42 pm EST

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

Charter Hall Group has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.2342 per stapled security, with the ex-date set for December 30, 2024, and the payment date scheduled for February 28, 2025. Investors holding shares by the record date of December 31, 2024, will be eligible for this payout, aligning with the company’s semi-annual financial reporting period.

