Charter Hall Group Amends Constitutions, Enhances Investment Strategy

November 20, 2024 — 09:28 pm EST

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

Charter Hall Group, a leading Australian property investment and funds management company, has released amended constitutions for Charter Hall Limited and Charter Hall Property Trust, following approval at their recent Annual General Meeting. The group is renowned for its expertise in managing a diverse portfolio across sectors like office, industrial, logistics, retail, and social infrastructure, aiming to create value and superior returns for its investors.

