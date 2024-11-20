Charter Hall Group Amends Constitutions, Enhances Investment Strategy

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Charter Hall Group, a leading Australian property investment and funds management company, has released amended constitutions for Charter Hall Limited and Charter Hall Property Trust, following approval at their recent Annual General Meeting. The group is renowned for its expertise in managing a diverse portfolio across sectors like office, industrial, logistics, retail, and social infrastructure, aiming to create value and superior returns for its investors.

For further insights into AU:CHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.