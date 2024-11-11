Charter Hall Gains New Substantial Holder

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

The Charter Hall Group has announced that Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder with a 5.01% voting power in the company. This development signifies a strategic investment move, potentially impacting Charter Hall’s market dynamics and future stock performance.

