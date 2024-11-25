Charter Hall Extends Takeover Offer for Hotel Property Investments

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.
Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited has extended its off-market takeover offer to acquire all stapled securities in Hotel Property Investments Ltd., pushing the closing date to December 17, 2024. The company has also accelerated payment terms for those who accept the offer, reducing the payment period to five business days. This development could pique the interest of investors eyeing potential movements in HPI’s stock value.
