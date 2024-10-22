News & Insights

Stocks

Charter Hall Extends Offer Amid HPI Price Drop

October 22, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments’ market price has decreased by 3.5%, following a controversial interim distribution announcement. Meanwhile, Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited has extended its takeover offer period, maintaining a final cash offer of $3.85 per security, which includes a distribution. Investors are encouraged to act promptly, as the offer presents a significant premium over current market prices.

For further insights into AU:HPI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.