Charter Hall Extends Offer Amid HPI Price Drop

Hotel Property Investments’ market price has decreased by 3.5%, following a controversial interim distribution announcement. Meanwhile, Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited has extended its takeover offer period, maintaining a final cash offer of $3.85 per security, which includes a distribution. Investors are encouraged to act promptly, as the offer presents a significant premium over current market prices.

