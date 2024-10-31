News & Insights

Charter Hall Extends Hotel Property Investments Offer

October 31, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited has announced an extension of its offer period to acquire all stapled securities in Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI), moving the deadline to 18 November 2024. This extension provides shareholders with additional time to consider the off-market takeover bid. Investors are watching closely as this development could influence the future positioning of HPI in the market.

