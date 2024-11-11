News & Insights

Stocks

Charter Hall Announces Upcoming REIT Distribution

November 11, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced a distribution of 6.25 cents per stapled security for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with payments scheduled for November 14, 2024. This Australian Real Estate Investment Trust focuses on high-quality real estate assets leased to corporate and government tenants on long-term leases, aiming to deliver superior returns to investors. The distribution includes a fund payment component aimed at non-resident securityholders, while residents will receive detailed tax information in their AMIT Member Annual Statement in August 2025.

For further insights into AU:CLW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.