Charter Hall Announces Upcoming REIT Distribution

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced a distribution of 6.25 cents per stapled security for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with payments scheduled for November 14, 2024. This Australian Real Estate Investment Trust focuses on high-quality real estate assets leased to corporate and government tenants on long-term leases, aiming to deliver superior returns to investors. The distribution includes a fund payment component aimed at non-resident securityholders, while residents will receive detailed tax information in their AMIT Member Annual Statement in August 2025.

