Charter Communications's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Charter Communications. Our analysis of options history for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $106,540, and 6 were calls, valued at $1,469,967.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $350.0 for Charter Communications over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charter Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charter Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $280.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $17.7 $17.5 $17.5 $340.00 $875.0K 213 14 CHTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $48.7 $46.9 $47.19 $300.00 $472.2K 1.0K 0 CHTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $32.6 $30.4 $31.58 $290.00 $37.4K 1.0K 0 CHTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $63.9 $60.0 $60.0 $350.00 $30.0K 94 5 CHTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $62.9 $58.6 $58.65 $350.00 $29.3K 94 0

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 57 million US homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 30 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

In light of the recent options history for Charter Communications, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Charter Communications With a trading volume of 1,818,726, the price of CHTR is up by 4.36%, reaching $324.59. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now. What The Experts Say On Charter Communications

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $252.5.

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $255. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Charter Communications with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

