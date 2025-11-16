Charter Communications (XTRA:CQD) Price Target Decreased by 12.90% to 294.94

The average one-year price target for Charter Communications (XTRA:CQD) has been revised to 294,94 € / share. This is a decrease of 12.90% from the prior estimate of 338,64 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 172,18 € to a high of 626,51 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.61% from the latest reported closing price of 173,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CQD is 0.31%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 129,853K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,808K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,126K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQD by 31.42% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,137K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,728K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQD by 40.75% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,455K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,495K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,672K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQD by 38.61% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 3,214K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CQD by 11.50% over the last quarter.

