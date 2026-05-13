Charter Communications (WBAG:CHTR) Price Target Decreased by 11.43% to 245.25

The average one-year price target for Charter Communications (WBAG:CHTR) has been revised to € 245,25 / share. This is a decrease of 11.43% from the prior estimate of € 276,89 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 129,01 to a high of € 625,88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.70% from the latest reported closing price of € 125,96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is an decrease of 608 owner(s) or 42.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.26%, an increase of 16.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.11% to 110,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,609K shares representing 11.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,808K shares , representing an increase of 19.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,471K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,815K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares , representing an increase of 75.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 202.27% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,345K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares , representing an increase of 19.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 25.62% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,728K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company.

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