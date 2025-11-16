Charter Communications (WBAG:CHTR) Price Target Decreased by 10.54% to 294.81

The average one-year price target for Charter Communications (WBAG:CHTR) has been revised to € 294,81 / share. This is a decrease of 10.54% from the prior estimate of € 329,55 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 172,10 to a high of € 626,22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.11% from the latest reported closing price of € 347,30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.31%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 134,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,808K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,126K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 31.42% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,137K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,728K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 40.75% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,455K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,495K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,672K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 38.61% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 3,214K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 11.50% over the last quarter.

