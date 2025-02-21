Charter Communications Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $51.4 billion, Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity and cable operator in the United States. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Charter provides high-speed internet, video, mobile, and voice services under the Spectrum brand, delivering reliable and innovative telecommunications solutions to millions of residential and business customers nationwide.

Over the past year, CHTR shares have risen 23%, matching the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) 23% gains. In 2025, the stock is up 5.9%, outperforming the SPX’s 4% increase on YTD basis.

Looking further, CHTR has trailed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC). The exchange-traded fund has gained 32.5% over the past year and returned 7.9% on a YTD basis.

On Jan. 31, Charter Communications shares rose over 2% following its Q4 earnings report. The company met Wall Street’s revenue expectations, with sales increasing 1.6% year-over-year to $13.93 billion, slightly above estimates of $13.87 billion. Its EPS of $10.10 surpassed analyst forecasts of $9.22 by 9.5%, while adjusted EBITDA reached $5.76 billion, exceeding projections of $5.71 billion with a 41.4% margin. Operating and free cash flow margins remained steady at 24.3% and 7.1%, respectively. However, internet subscribers declined by 2.55 million year-over-year to 28.03 million.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CHTR’s EPS to grow 9.1% to $38.16 on a diluted basis. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

CHTR stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, an upgrade from the “Hold” rating three months back. Among the 24 analysts in coverage, nine suggest a “Strong Buy,” 11 analysts recommend a “Hold,” and four advise “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 3, TD Cowen lowered its price target on Charter Communications to $500 from $525 but maintained a “Buy” rating, citing in-line results, better-than-expected broadband subscriber losses, and the company's new pricing strategy, 2025 EBITDA growth focus, and updated long-term capex plan.

The mean price target of $415.73 represents a 14.5% premium compared to CHTR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $665 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 83.2%.

