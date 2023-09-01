Charter Communications says Disney declined distribution proposal

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Charter Communications CHTR.O said on Friday Walt Disney Co DIS.N declined its proposal for a distribution agreement and pulled video channels from its cable service, in a move that will impact the cable operator's earnings.

Charter said it was paying about $2.2 billion in annual programming costs to Disney, excluding the impact of

advertising revenue for both parties.

Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

