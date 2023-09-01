News & Insights

US Markets
CHTR

Charter Communications says Disney declined distribution proposal

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 01, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Charter Communications CHTR.O said on Friday Walt Disney Co DIS.N declined its proposal for a distribution agreement and pulled video channels from its cable service, in a move that will impact the cable operator's earnings.

Charter said it was paying about $2.2 billion in annual programming costs to Disney, excluding the impact of

advertising revenue for both parties.

Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR
DIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.