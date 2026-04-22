Charter Communications to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Charter Communications CHTR is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 24.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $13.56 billion, indicating a decline of 1.24% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $9.97 per share, which has been revised downward by 10 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an 18.41% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



CHTR missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, with an average negative surprise of 5.26%.

Charter Communications, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Charter Communications, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Charter Communications, Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Charter Communications is expected to have delivered a mixed first-quarter 2026 performance, with continued strength in mobile partially offset by persistent broadband pressure. Mobile line additions are expected to have remained positive, supported by the company's converged connectivity strategy and its established MVNO partnership with Verizon. Net additions may have moderated year over year, reflecting heavy carrier subsidy activity during the preceding holiday period. Video trends, which turned positive in the previous quarter, are expected to have normalized as pricing and packaging tailwinds faded, though bundled streaming integration likely continued to support retention.



During the quarter, Charter introduced Invincible WiFi, the industry's first WiFi 7 service with integrated battery and 5G cellular backup, available to both residential and business customers. While the launch strengthens the company's premium connectivity positioning, its contribution to first-quarter results is expected to have remained limited. The initiative reflects elevated network investment, with 2026 capital expenditures expected at $11.4 billion, constraining near-term free cash flow.



Broadband trends are expected to have remained under pressure, with fiber overbuild and fixed wireless substitution continuing to weigh on internet net additions. Transition costs associated with the pending Cox acquisition, which remains on track for a mid-2026 close subject to regulatory approvals, are expected to have further weighed on profitability, keeping the near-term setup constrained.



EBITDA is expected to have faced additional headwinds given difficult year-over-year comparisons and the absence of political advertising revenues, keeping the near-term setup constrained.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Charter currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.13% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Garmin GRMN has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Garmin is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



nVent Electric NVT has an Earnings ESP of +3.07% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



nVent Electric is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for nVent Electric’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 40.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



It is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.89 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 21.04% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.