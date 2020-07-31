Charter Communications Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on July 31, 2020, to discuss its Q2 20 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at http://ir.charter.com

To participate in the call, dial 866-919-0894 (US) or 706-679-9379 (International) with passcode is 5936339.

A replay of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 with passcode is 5936339.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.