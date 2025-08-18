Markets
Charter Communications Prices $2.0 Bln Senior Secured Notes

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC (CCO) and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., have priced $2.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes. This includes $1.25 billion of Senior Secured Notes due in 2035, which will carry an annual interest rate of 5.850% and be issued at 99.932% of their face value. Additionally, $750 million of Senior Secured Notes due in 2055 will bear interest at 6.700% per annum and be issued at 99.832% of their face value.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including to repay certain indebtedness, including the Issuers' 6.150% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, to fund potential buybacks of Charter Class A common stock and common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC and to pay related fees and expenses. Charter expects to close the offering of the Notes on September 2, 2025.

