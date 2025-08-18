Markets
CHTR

Charter Communications To Offer Senior Secured Notes

August 18, 2025 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR), a telecommunications and mass media company, on Monday announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp., plan to offer senior secured fixed-rate notes.

The issuers plan to use the net proceeds for repaying debt, such as the 6.150% senior secured notes due 2026.

The net proceeds are also planned to be used to fund potential share and unit buybacks, and to cover related fees and general corporate purposes, expenses.

In the pre-market trading, Charter Communications is 0.11% higher at $268.10 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.