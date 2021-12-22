Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) investors are up 3.6% in the past week, but earnings have declined over the last three years

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In fact, the share price is up a full 136% compared to three years ago. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, Charter Communications failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 22% (annualized).

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

It may well be that Charter Communications revenue growth rate of 5.4% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CHTR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2021

Charter Communications is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Charter Communications provided a TSR of 0.5% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 17% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Charter Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Charter Communications is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

