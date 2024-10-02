Charter Communications Inks Multi-Year Content Distribution Deal With NBCUniversal

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR), Wednesday announced a content distribution agreement with NBCUniversal. The deal will add NBCUniversal's Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service for Spectrum TV Select video customers for free.

The customers will get upto $65 per month worth streaming services with their subscription, which will include Peacock, Disney+, ESPN+, Paramount+, AMC+, BET+, ViX, Max and Discovery+.

The financial terms of the multi-year deal have not been disclosed.

Currently, Charter's stock is trading at $330.57, up 0.49 percent on the Nasdaq.

