Charter Communications, Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.20 billion, or $6.90 per share. This compares with $0.81 billion, or $4.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $13.20 billion from $12.52 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.20 Bln. vs. $0.81 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.90 vs. $4.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.47 -Revenue (Q1): $13.20 Bln vs. $12.52 Bln last year.

