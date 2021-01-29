Charter Communications, Inc. Q4 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.25 billion, or $6.05 per share. This compares with $0.71 billion, or $3.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $12.62 billion from $11.76 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:

