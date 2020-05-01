Charter Communications, Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $396 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $253 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $11.74 billion from $11.21 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $396 Mln. vs. $253 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.86 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.76 -Revenue (Q1): $11.74 Bln vs. $11.21 Bln last year.

