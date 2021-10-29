Charter Communications, Inc. Earnings Advance In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.22 billion, or $6.50 per share. This compares with $0.81 billion, or $3.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion from $12.04 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.22 Bln. vs. $0.81 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.50 vs. $3.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.71 -Revenue (Q3): $13.15 Bln vs. $12.04 Bln last year.

