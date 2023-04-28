Charter Communications, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.02 billion, or $6.65 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $6.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $13.65 billion from $13.20 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.02 Bln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.65 vs. $6.90 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $7.50 -Revenue (Q1): $13.65 Bln vs. $13.20 Bln last year.

