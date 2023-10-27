Charter Communications, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.26 billion, or $8.25 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $7.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $13.58 billion from $13.55 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.26 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.25 vs. $7.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.94 -Revenue (Q3): $13.58 Bln vs. $13.55 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.