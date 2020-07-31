Markets
CHTR

Charter Communications, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $766 million, or $3.63 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $11.70 billion from $11.35 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $766 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.63 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.44 -Revenue (Q2): $11.70 Bln vs. $11.35 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular