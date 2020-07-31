Charter Communications, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $766 million, or $3.63 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $11.70 billion from $11.35 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $766 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.63 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.44 -Revenue (Q2): $11.70 Bln vs. $11.35 Bln last year.

