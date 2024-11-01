Charter Communications, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.280 billion, or $8.82 per share. This compares with $1.255 billion, or $8.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $13.795 billion from $13.584 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.280 Bln. vs. $1.255 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.82 vs. $8.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $13.795 Bln vs. $13.584 Bln last year.

