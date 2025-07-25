Charter Communications, Inc. Profit Advances In Q2, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.30 billion, or $9.18 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $8.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $13.77 billion from $13.69 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.23 Bln. last year. -EPS: $9.18 vs. $8.49 last year. -Revenue: $13.77 Bln vs. $13.69 Bln last year.

