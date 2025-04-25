Markets
CHTR

Charter Communications, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

April 25, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.217 billion, or $8.42 per share. This compares with $1.106 billion, or $7.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $13.735 billion from $13.679 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.217 Bln. vs. $1.106 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.42 vs. $7.55 last year. -Revenue: $13.735 Bln vs. $13.679 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.