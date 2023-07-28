Charter Communications free cash flow plunges on network expansion costs

July 28 (Reuters) - Charter Communications CHTR.O on Friday reported a 60% drop in its free cash flow for the second quarter, widely missing market estimates, as it spent aggressively to expand its broadband network in rural areas.

With a highly saturated broadband market providing little opportunity for growth in urban areas, Charter has been trying to expand its reach into rural America in an effort to boost subscriber and earnings growth.

But those efforts drove up capital expenditures by 29.2% to $2.83 billion in the quarter to June 30. Most of that came from the $1.1 billion it spent on line extensions, more than double its spending in the prior-year quarter.

Free cash flow came in at $668 million, missing estimates of $1.03 billion from Visible Alpha, as it also took a hit from higher taxes.

The broadband and cable TV provider's revenue grew 0.5% to $13.66 billion, falling short of analysts' average estimates of $13.84 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts say the company's investments to expand its footprint and upgrade its network could likely support future broadband subscriber growth.

However, it could take several years to generate material growth, particularly considering potential offsets from increased competition across much of its existing footprint.

Charter added 648,000 mobile lines, above estimates for a 586,500 rise, according to Visible Alpha. Internet customers rose by 77,000, surpassing estimates of an increase of 21,100.

Advertising sales revenue fell 16.5% to $384 million on lower political advertising demand and a challenging ad market.

Excluding items, the company earned $8.05 per share, beating estimates of $7.96 per share.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.